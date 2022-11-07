Texas A&M will open the NCAA soccer tournament in Austin

The Texas A&M soccer team has returned to the NCAA tournament, receiving an at-large bid Monday. The Aggies will play 16th-ranked Texas at 5 p.m. Friday in Austin at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

A&M (9-6-5), which was ranked 40th in the NCAA’s RPI, made 27 straight NCAA tournaments until missing last year’s event.

“Last year was a tough year for us with all the injuries,” A&M coach G. Guerrieri said.

A&M is led by forward Maile Hayes, a first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick and midfielder Mia Pante, a second-team pick.

A&M was 2-4-1 in the SEC, earning seven points to tie LSU for fourth in the West. The Aggies were seeded ninth for the SEC tournament, losing 2-1 to eighth-seeded Mississippi State in overtime.

“We’re the youngest team in the SEC this year, so getting this reward is something that they’ve worked hard for,” Guerrieri said.

Texas (14-2-4) is the No. 7 seed in the UCLA Quadrant. The Longhorns won the Big 12 regular season crown at 7-0-2. UT’s Angela Kelly was the league’s coach of the year. Sophomore midfielder Trinity Byars was the offensive player of the year and sophomore EmJ Cox was the defensive player of the year. Sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo was a first-team pick, while fifth-year midfielder Emma Regan and sophomore midfielder Jilly Shimkin were second-team picks.

“Texas is a great team,” Guerrieri said. “They’ve got a loaded roster, so we’ll have our hands full.”

The Aggies lead the series 21-5-2 with the last meeting a 4-1 A&M victory in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Eight other SEC teams made the 64-team field, led by Alabama, a No. 1 seed, along with Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The A&M-Texas winner will play the Duke-Radford winner on Nov. 18.