Texas A&M transfer attacker Sammy Smith had little prior experience with the record-setting heatwave that has blistered the Brazos Valley this summer. As a Massachusetts native, and a four-year Boston College player sweating before practice even begins is a new phenomenon.

“It’s an adjustment to say the least,” Smith said on the weekly Texas A&M Soccer Hour radio show.” Especially seeing all the record-breaking heat and everything on the news. It would be record-breaking heat when I came down. Just makes sense.”

However, as a fifth-year senior, Smith has plenty of experience on the soccer field, especially in the final third. Her fresh set of eyes and knowledgeable perspective is exactly why head coach G Guerrieri targeted her as a potential transfer for the Aggies (0-2). She’s a huge boost to an offense that has, at times, struggled to find the back of the net over the last two seasons.

In 68 games with the Eagles, Smith had 24 goals and six assists, including six last season. It took her less than a whole game in Aggieland to record her first goal in the Aggies’ 2-1 season-opening loss to Florida State. Smith also tallied a goal and an assist in the Aggies’ preseason friendly against Texas State.

“With Sammy, we knew she had already proven herself as a leader and someone who could play at a really high level, because there’s not that many people who can step in and be an impact player for us already, because we’re playing at a pretty high level,” Guerrieri said on the radio show.

Smith told The Eagle she enjoyed her four years at Boston College, but had one more COVID-19 enabled year of eligibility and wanted a new challenge. Geographically, educationally and culturally, A&M offered a completely different experience than that of her undergrad years, Smith said.

Last season, the Aggies finished 42nd in the nation in total goals scored, but finished right in the middle of the SEC at seventh with 40. More troubling was shot accuracy at 41%, which ranked 293rd nationally, including 12th in the conference. The year prior was worse, with the Aggies finishing 94th in the nation in total goals (31) and 320th in shot accuracy (40%). That 2021-22 season was plagued with injuries to the front line that drastically limited A&M’s attacking options.

Smith saw a hole that needed to be filled in the Aggie attack and was grateful for the opportunity to be a new key piece to the puzzle, she said.

“I was kind of glad that was one of the holes that they were needing to fill, because I do know how to score. I think that I can bring that to this offense,” she said.

Smith also brings an eye for the game that can help A&M’s young attacking corps be more efficient around the goal. With a small two-game sample size, the Aggies have slightly improved on accuracy, hitting on 44% of their shots.

“I think that is one more step that all of our forwards need to take,” Smith said. “It’s just connecting that last pass or taking one less touch. Once we do those little things, then the forwards as a whole will score more, not just me, once we tweak a few things. And I think that I can help lead those girls into changing their game a tiny bit. It will help them and I think working together over the next couple weeks and once everything comes together, you’ll see that our whole offense will be deadly.”

Early in her career she played on top of the Boston College offense as a striker, but has since seen time on both wings and playing off the No. 9. She is naturally left-footed, Guerrieri said, but when she cuts in and uses her off foot, you wouldn’t know the difference. Through the first part of the season, she’s lined up on the left wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation that can rotate and meld into different looks with several strikers shifting to the center of the field.

“She’s quick,” Guerrieri said. “She’s got a deceptive first step that she really has a good explosion to her and she’s a lot of fun to be around. She’s got a great personality to her. The only thing I wish is that we had her for longer, that we could have her for a full four years.”

Saturday, the Aggies welcome Baylor (1-1) to Ellis Field for the first time since 2013 in a Fish Camp-themed game that will begin at 8 p.m. The game time was pushed back due to excessive heat.

Though the Aggies are winless, Guerrieri said he saw that the ideas of their system were present. It’s just putting the pieces together to form a full working machine that is left in the team’s progression, for which Smith has been a key addition.

“Right now we’re kind of doing steps and we’re not quite dancing yet,” Guerrieri said. “It’s kind of getting the tempo and the dance moves down, so you’re not thinking about the steps. You’re just going out there dancing.”

For Smith, it’s simply just acclimatizing to the Texas way of life, including the heat.

“I’ve questioned [the decision to move to Texas] many times,” Smith said with a laugh. “I’m obviously kidding. … I’m kind of used to it. I mean, it still gets to me, but I’ve played in it a little bit, so it’s not as bad.”