 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M soccer team's season ends in 1-0 loss at Missouri
0 comments

Texas A&M soccer team's season ends in 1-0 loss at Missouri

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Texas A&M soccer team lost to Missouri 1-0 on Thursday at Walton Stadium in the Aggies’ final match of the season.

LSU beat Arkansas 4-2 to finish ninth in the Southeastern Conference regular-season standings with A&M (7-9-2, 3-6-1), Florida and Mississippi State finishing tied for 10th. Only 10 teams advance to the SEC tournament, and Florida earned the 10th and final spot via a tiebreaker (goal differential vs. common conference opponents).

Missouri (7-10, 3-7) took a 1-0 lead on Skye Kingsley’s goal in the 15th minute and held on despite A&M mounting a massive comeback attempt. The Aggies outshot the Tigers 22-6 overall and 7-3 on goal. A&M also earned nine corner kicks to Missouri’s two.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gary Blair Press Conference

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert