Texas A&M soccer team's season ends in 1-0 loss at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Texas A&M soccer team lost to Missouri 1-0 on Thursday at Walton Stadium in the Aggies’ final match of the season.

LSU beat Arkansas 4-2 to finish ninth in the Southeastern Conference regular-season standings with A&M (7-9-2, 3-6-1), Florida and Mississippi State finishing tied for 10th. Only 10 teams advance to the SEC tournament, and Florida earned the 10th and final spot via a tiebreaker (goal differential vs. common conference opponents).

Missouri (7-10, 3-7) took a 1-0 lead on Skye Kingsley’s goal in the 15th minute and held on despite A&M mounting a massive comeback attempt. The Aggies outshot the Tigers 22-6 overall and 7-3 on goal. A&M also earned nine corner kicks to Missouri’s two.