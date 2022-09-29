 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M soccer teams falls to No. 12 Arkansas 1-0 in road match

  0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M soccer team gave up a goal just before halftime and couldn’t rally in the second half of a 1-0 loss to No. 12 Arkansas on Thursday in Southeastern Conference play at Razorback Field.

Arkansas’ Anna Podojil scored in the 45th minute off an assist from Bea Franklin for the match’s only goal.

Arkansas (8-2-1, 3-1) outshot A&M 17-4 overall and 6-1 on goal. The Razorbacks also had six corner kicks to none for the Aggies (5-5-2, 0-4).

A&M will return home to host Rice at 7 p.m. Sunday in nonconference play at Ellis Field.

