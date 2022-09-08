Texas A&M soccer team's defensive miscues result in 2-1 loss to TCU

There isn’t much the Texas A&M soccer team’s defensive duo of Karlina Sample and Katie Smith haven’t seen in their seven combined years of college experience, but playing with three defenders on the back line is something relatively new for the Aggie defense, and it showed Thursday.

Two defensive errors due to miscommunication put a blemish on a strong all-around showing in the 21st-ranked Aggies’ 2-1 loss to TCU at Ellis Field.

“There was a lot of really good performances by out players out there, just two little letdowns, and a good team is going to make you pay for that, and that’s exactly what TCU did tonight,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said.

A&M (4-1-2) took a 1-0 lead on Maile Hayes goal in the 25th minute. It was Hayes’ first goal of the season.

Near the end of the first half, TCU’s Lauren Memory found Tyler Isgrig floating in space between A&M’s middle and outside defenders just inside Aggie territory. Isgrig took the pass on a breakaway, beating the Aggie defenders and goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell to net the equalizer in the bottom right corner of the net in the 40th minute.

The Horned Frogs (4-2-1) knocked on the door for most of the last 15 minutes of the game, and their pressure was rewarded with just four minutes left. Camryn Lancaster collected a goal kick, barreled into the box and juked Smith out of her way before hitting the right panel of the inside of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Smith, a three-year letterwinner, said it was the first time she’s been in the center of a three-back system and, despite their veteran savvy, A&M is experiencing a learning curve with the new formation.

“It’s completely different from four back and, personally, I’ve always played out wide,” Smith said. “I’ve never played in the center before. It’s just a little shift in mentality, and we’re playing a super high line, because we have a pretty quick back line. That’s just kind of different than normal, so we’re just getting used to that.”

The Aggies have handled the change well so far this season, allowing just three goals through the first seven games of the season. All three goals, however, have come on back-line communication issues with New Mexico State also netting a goal earlier this year.

“It’s pretty disappointing,” Smith said. “We’ve kept it to one goal this whole season so far, but I think there’s just some areas where we left some gaps too big, and they exploited them and finished. So those are just areas we can clean up super easy.”

A&M controlled play most of the match until the final 15 minutes, producing six shots on goal to TCU’s five. Hayes hit the crossbar twice, and the first one led to the Aggies’ lone goal of the game.

A&M wing Carissa Boeckmann cut inside her defender and into the box then hit a low cross toward striker Makhiya McDonald. After a scramble in the box, Hayes found the ball and chipped a shot onto the crossbar. The ball bounced back into play, and A&M drew a foul just outside the box. TCU’s wall covered the right half of the goal, so Hayes drove the free kick past diving goalkeeper Lauren Kellett into the left corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.

Hayes is one of the Aggies’ free kick specialists and focuses on short-range restarts every day at practice.

“I’ve kind of been on a dry spell since getting back from injury [last season] and I guess kind of getting less minutes than I’m used to, but I feel like hard work pays off every time you score a goal,” Hayes said.

A&M’s next best scoring chance came off a cross by winger Mia Pante after she beat a defender on the flank. Hayes drove to the ball, but her shot flew up and spun off the crossbar.

“We were in a situation where we had good opportunities for the ball to go in,” Guerrieri said. “Mia Pante was just so fun to watch. Pleased with the way Maile Hayes played. That was a great goal she scored on the free kick.”

A&M has one more match, hosting South Alabama on Sunday, before beginning Southeastern Conference play by hosting Georgia on Sept. 16.

“It’s a tough loss for us, but if we’re going to lose, we’re going to lose to teams that are good, solid teams,” Guerrieri said. “TCU is a good team. It’s a team that is favored to win the Big 12 again, and our players can come out here and say we played straight up against them, and if the breaks had gone our way, maybe the result would have been different.”