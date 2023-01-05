Texas A&M soccer team unveils spring exhibition schedule

The Texas A&M soccer team will open its spring exhibition season against TCU at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Ellis Field.

The Aggies announced their spring schedule Thursday, which includes three home doubleheaders against Oklahoma and LSU on March 4, Lamar and Baylor on March 25 and Texas State and Texas-San Antonio on April 15. A&M also will play at TCU on April 1 in Fort Worth.