Texas A&M soccer team unveils 2021 schedule
Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M soccer team will open its 2021 season with a pair of exhibition matches beginning Aug. 11 at North Texas followed by a home match against Baylor on Aug. 14 at Ellis Field.

The Aggies released their schedule Wednesday with their regular-season opener set for Aug. 19 at Florida State. A&M also will play at TCU on Aug. 22 before hosting Clemson (Aug. 28), Sam Houston State (Sept. 3), Texas-El Paso (Sept. 5) and Southern (Sept. 8).

The Aggies will play at Oklahoma State on Sept. 12 before opening Southeastern Conference play at Kentucky on Sept. 17.

A&M will host Pepperdine on Sept. 19 in one final nonconference game then host Arkansas (Sept. 23), Tennessee (Oct. 1), Ole Miss (Oct. 10), Alabama (Oct. 15) and Vanderbilt (Oct. 24) and play at Auburn (Sept. 26), LSU (Oct. 7), Mississippi State (Oct. 21) and Missouri (Oct. 28) in SEC play.

