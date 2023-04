The Texas A&M soccer team will end its spring exhibition season with a pair of 60-minute matches against Texas State and Texas-San Antonio beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellis Field.

A&M will open against Texas State, then Texas State and UTSA will play at 3 p.m. The Aggies will end the day’s action at 5 p.m. against UTSA.

Admission is free, but parking will require a fee in lots adjacent to Ellis Field due to A&M’s baseball game against Missouri at Blue Bell Park.