Texas A&M soccer team to wrap up regular season at Missouri with SEC tourney berth in sights

The Texas A&M soccer team will face Missouri at 6 p.m. Thursday at Walton Stadium in the final regular season match of the season for both teams. A&M (7-8-2, 3-5-1) needs a win to make the 10-team Southeastern Conference tournament. The Aggies are tied with Florida (4-10-3, 3-5-1) for ninth place in the league standings. LSU (10-6, 3-6-0) is in 11th with nine points, while Mississippi State (4-8-3, 2-6-1) is 12th with seven points, and both teams can still catch the Aggies and Gators.