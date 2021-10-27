Texas A&M soccer team to wrap up regular season at Missouri with SEC tourney berth in sights

The Texas A&M soccer team will face Missouri at 6 p.m. Thursday at Walton Stadium in the final regular season match of the season for both teams. A&M (7-8-2, 3-5-1) needs a win to make the 10-team Southeastern Conference tournament. The Aggies are tied with Florida (4-10-3, 3-5-1) for ninth place in the league standings. LSU (10-6, 3-6-0) is in 11th with nine points, while Mississippi State (4-8-3, 2-6-1) is 12th with seven points, and both teams can still catch the Aggies and Gators.
A&M senior midfielder Daria Britton was named to the SEC soccer community service team Wednesday. Among Britton’s charitable works, she helped the Aggies raise over $25,000 to support the fight against pediatric cancer in their Turn It Gold game. She also has done mission work in Haiti with the Mission of Hope and has worked with Special Olympics of Texas, Erin’s Dream Race 5K, the Boys and Girls Club and The Big Event.