The Aggies (8-5-5, 2-4-3) need to beat the Gators (2-13-1, 0-8-1) and either Ole Miss or Missouri to lose or tie in order to qualify for the 10-team Southeastern Conference tournament. Ole Miss (9-5-3, 3-5-1) will play at LSU on Thursday, while Missouri (5-7-4, 2-4-3) will play at No. 14 South Carolina.