The Texas A&M soccer team will host Blinn at 6 p.m. and Brookhaven at 8:30 p.m. Friday in a pair of spring exhibition matches at Ellis Field. Admission is free. A&M went 7-9-2 overall and 3-6-1 in Southeastern Conference play during the fall, while Blinn went 6-9-3 and Brookhaven went 18-1 and won its third NJCAA Division III national championship.