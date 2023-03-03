The Texas A&M soccer team will host Oklahoma at noon and LSU at 4 p.m. Saturday in a pair of 60-minute spring exhibition matches at Ellis Field. Admission is free, but due to the men’s basketball game, parking will include fees for lots adjacent to Reed Arena. Oklahoma and LSU also will play at 2 p.m.
Texas A&M soccer team to open spring exhibition season with Saturday doubleheader
