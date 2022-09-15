 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M soccer team to open SEC play on Friday night against Georgia

  • 0

The Texas A&M soccer team will open Southeastern Conference play against Georgia at 7 p.m. Friday at Ellis Field. A&M (5-1-2) is coming off a 4-1 victory over South Alabama at home Sunday, while Georgia (6-2) shut out South Florida 2-0 at home.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&M defeats South Alabama

 Texas A&M defeated South Alabama 4-1 in nonconference soccer action Sunday afternoon at Ellis Field.

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert