The Texas A&M soccer team will open Southeastern Conference play against Georgia at 7 p.m. Friday at Ellis Field. A&M (5-1-2) is coming off a 4-1 victory over South Alabama at home Sunday, while Georgia (6-2) shut out South Florida 2-0 at home.
Texas A&M soccer team to open SEC play on Friday night against Georgia
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
