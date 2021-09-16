Texas A&M soccer team to open SEC play at Kentucky on Friday

The Texas A&M women’s soccer team will open Southeastern Conference play against Kentucky at 6 p.m. Friday at Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky.

A&M (4-2-1) is on a five-match unbeaten streak including a 1-1 draw at Oklahoma State on Sunday. The Aggies are receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches’ national rankings.

Kentucky (5-1-2) has won three straight including a 3-2 overtime victory over Murray State on Sunday in Lexington.