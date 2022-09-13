Texas A&M soccer team to open conference play with new overtime rules

In March, Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams took exception to the NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee for a lack of transparency in how it picks the NCAA tournament field.

Aggie women’s soccer coach G Guerrieri said his sport could be heading down a similar path.

A&M enters Southeastern Conference play at 7 p.m. Friday with a home match against Georgia (6-2-0), marking the first conference game played under the NCAA’s new overtime rules.

Simply put, there is no more OT for regular season contests in the NCAA. The new rules adopted prior to this season did away with the 10-minute, golden-goal OT period after 90 minutes of regulation. In the previous format, games ended in a tie after the OT period

The SEC, which tallies its standings on the international point system (three points for a win, one for a tie) has accounted for ties after overtimes previously. However, with a point more easily achievable for overmatched teams, sitting back and defending for the point could become more frequent — as well as more tedious for fans to watch.

“[The coaches] wanted to keep it where there was an overtime, because it’s more exciting,” Guerrieri said. “If there is a golden goal where you score and win in overtime, that’s an exciting way for our fans to go home.”

So far this season, SEC teams have combined for 20 ties. At this point last season, SEC teams had drawn nine games.

Guerrieri said the rule change came about for the sake of men’s college soccer to more closely imitate the professional ranks. He also pointed out that the men’s sport includes 128 less teams than the women’s side in college.

“They want the referee to keep the clock on the field even though we have million dollar scoreboards,” Guerrieri said. “They want to have no overtime, because that’s what they do in the [English] Premier League. They want to have a lot of things that are more about pro, because their game is 35% international players, so they want to try and mimic the pros as much as we can. On the women’s side, it’s the college experience. We have great facilities. We have the ability to know exactly how much time is left in the match, which is better for the crowd.”

The NCAA tournament is still two months away as A&M enters conference play with a 5-1-2 record and just five total goals against. The Aggies are in a much more secure place than last season offensively with 13 different players already registering a goal. Sophomore forward MaKhiya McDonald leads the team with five goals.

Still, Guerrieri said he feels a bit like Williams did last men’s basketball season, and his main concern is how ties in this new system will be weighed by the NCAA tournament committee once the conference slate has concluded.

“Buzz made some really good comments that I don’t think many people picked up on,” Guerrieri said. “He was talking about the way that NCAA committees are put together, that they are primarily half people who live and breathe the sport and half people that are looking for resume enhancement. If they are on a committee, they get to go up a little bit further, and maybe those people don’t have a clue with what’s going on in that sport. ... When you are so dependent on the RPI, which is a winning percentage, and you have wins and losses, then you have wins and losses. Once you throw ties in there, then the answer of the question is what’s a good tie? And what’s a bad tie? And how do these people who don’t live and breath the sport that determine my world and my life, how do they make their decisions?”