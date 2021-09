Texas A&M soccer team to host No. 16 Arkansas on Thursday night

The Texas A&M soccer team will host No. 16 Arkansas at 6 p.m. Thursday in Southeastern Conference action at Ellis Field.

A&M (5-3-1, 1-0) opened SEC play last week with a 3-0 victory at Kentucky on Friday. The Aggies also lost to No. 6 Pepperdine 1-0 on Sunday at Ellis Field.

Arkansas (6-2, 1-0) also won its SEC opener last week, beating Tennessee 3-1 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks beat Tennessee-Martin 4-0 on Sunday at home.