Texas A&M soccer team to host No. 15 Tennessee on Friday night

The Texas A&M women’s soccer team will host No. 15 Tennessee at 7 p.m. Friday in Southeastern Conference play at Ellis Field. The match will be broadcast live on the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40).

A&M (5-5-1, 1-2) has lost its last three matches, including 1-0 in overtime to Arkansas last Thursday and 3-0 at Auburn on Sunday. The Aggies are in last place in the seven-team SEC West.

Tennessee (9-1, 2-1) beat Auburn 2-1 in double overtime and Missouri 2-1 last week. The Volunteers are in third place in the SEC East standings.

