Texas A&M soccer team to host New Mexico State on Fish Camp Night at Ellis Field on Saturday

The Texas A&M soccer team will host New Mexico State at 7 p.m. Friday on Fish Camp Night at Ellis Field. A&M (2-0-1) has opened the season with three straight shutouts, tying then-No. 25 Clemson 0-0 and beating McNeese State 8-0 and Sam Houston State 6-0. New Mexico State (0-1-1) lost to Oregon 2-0 in its opener and tied Cal State Fullerton 2-2 on Sunday in a pair of road matches.
