The Texas A&M soccer team will host LSU in Southeastern Conference play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Ellis Field. The match will air live on KAGC (97.3 FM).

A&M (6-5-2, 0-4) ended a four-match losing streak Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Rice in nonconference play. Kate Colvin scored her fourth goal of the season in the 78th minute for the Aggies.