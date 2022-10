The Texas A&M soccer team will host Auburn at 7 p.m. Friday in Southeastern Conference play at Ellis Field.

The Aggies (7-5-3, 1-4-1) will be celebrating 50 years of Title IX with a salute to the program’s 30 years of history featuring almost 100 former players in attendance.

A&M is coming off a 2-1 victory at then-No. 20 Ole Miss on Sunday, while Auburn (6-3-5, 2-3-1) topped Mississippi State 1-0 in Auburn, Alabama.