The Texas A&M soccer team will celebrate Senior Night at 7 p.m. Friday against Alabama in Southeastern Conference play at Ellis Field. A&M seniors Kendall Bates, Daria Britton, Jordan Burbank, Macie Kolb and Karlina Sample will be honored in a prematch ceremony.

A&M (6-7-1, 2-4) is tied for fifth in the SEC West standings with three divisional points, while Alabama (8-7, 2-2) is alone in fourth with six points.