Texas A&M soccer team to face South Florida in NCAA tournament second round

The shift to tournament season for the Texas A&M soccer team brings all of the typical excitement a single-elimination bracket adds to the end of a year.
It also adds one knee-knocking drill to the end of practice — penalty kicks.
The Aggies (11-3-0) begin their NCAA tournament campaign Friday with a second-round matchup against undefeated South Florida (10-0-2) at 2 p.m. in Browns Summit, North Carolina. As the No. 7 national seed, the Aggies earned a first-round bye in the reduced field of 48 teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They will be playing in their 26th consecutive NCAA tournament.
“We can always look back at our experience,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “I think the experience we have gives us a big leg up on our competition. The key thing is we’ve been in this so many times, and my staff has been with me for 21 years.”
With the advent of tournament play means the possibility of penalty kick shootouts to break ties after 110 minutes of play. A&M is 10-3 in shootouts, including 7-2 in the NCAA tournament. In total, A&M has won penalty kicks shootouts by a margin of 53-43.
The Aggies also have the sour taste of two consecutive shootout losses that ended the 2016 and 2017 seasons to Southern California and Notre Dame, respectively.
A&M began working more on penalty kicks about two months ago, Aggie sophomore midfielder Kendall Bates said.
For a young team that has yet to be in that kind of pressure, the key is simulating as much of the situation as possible. Beyond just running through practice kicks, the A&M coaching staff simulates the penalty kick experience down to where teams stand at midfield. The Aggie squad, divided into two separate squads, face off in penalty kick challenges. While a season is not on the line, the experience is still full of pressure.
“It’s kind of terrifying,” Bates said with a laugh. “I don’t know if there is a good word for it. It’s a good mix of terrifying, but you have to walk up there confident. It’s somewhere in there.”
For most players taking penalty kicks, they have a section of the goal they typically target. After each practice, they take five or six penalties to hone in the muscle memory of that shot. But Bates says the biggest challenge of penalty kicks is staying mentally strong.
“Confidence is a big part of it,” Guerrieri said. “Confidence comes from training and repetition of success.”
Former Aggie fullback Jimena Lopez and forward Addie McCain were the team’s top penalty kickers this fall, but both left the team during the holiday break to pursue professional careers.
Guerrieri said there are plenty of other players on roster who have a history as successful penalty takers. The players to participate have already been decided, but the order can depend on who has played well in that individual game, Guerrieri said.
In goal, goalkeeper Jordan Burbank is the Aggies’ specialist for shootouts.
Only one first-round matchup went to a shootout earlier this week with New Mexico topping Navy 4-2 to advance to face TCU.
The NCAA is holding the entire tournament in North Carolina, so a deep run toward a national championship means a long time away from home. The Aggies hope they can extend the trip as long as possible, whether it be by winning in regulation, overtime or shootouts.
“It’s something that we would prefer to take care of our business in regulation and win games in regulation, but I think we’re prepared no matter what the scenario is,” Guerrieri said.