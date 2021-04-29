Texas A&M soccer team to face South Florida in NCAA tournament second round

A&M began working more on penalty kicks about two months ago, Aggie sophomore midfielder Kendall Bates said.

For a young team that has yet to be in that kind of pressure, the key is simulating as much of the situation as possible. Beyond just running through practice kicks, the A&M coaching staff simulates the penalty kick experience down to where teams stand at midfield. The Aggie squad, divided into two separate squads, face off in penalty kick challenges. While a season is not on the line, the experience is still full of pressure.

“It’s kind of terrifying,” Bates said with a laugh. “I don’t know if there is a good word for it. It’s a good mix of terrifying, but you have to walk up there confident. It’s somewhere in there.”

For most players taking penalty kicks, they have a section of the goal they typically target. After each practice, they take five or six penalties to hone in the muscle memory of that shot. But Bates says the biggest challenge of penalty kicks is staying mentally strong.

“Confidence is a big part of it,” Guerrieri said. “Confidence comes from training and repetition of success.”