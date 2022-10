The Texas A&M soccer team will host Missouri on Senior Day at Ellis Field at 4 p.m. Sunday.

A&M (8-5-4, 2-4-2) played No. 21 South Carolina to a 1-1 tie on Thursday in Columbia, South Carolina, while Missouri (5-7-3, 2-4-2) tied Kentucky 1-1 in Columbia, Missouri.

A&M head coach G Guerrieri has 499 career victories and can become the fifth coach in NCAA Division I women’s soccer to reach 500 with a win Sunday.