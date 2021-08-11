Texas A&M soccer team ties with North Texas in exhibition match

DENTON—The ninth-ranked Texas A&M soccer team and North Texas Mean Green played to a 1-1 draw in an exhibition match Wednesday evening at UNT Soccer Stadium.

A&M freshman Makhiya McDonald scored in the 74th minute, but North Texas’ Olivia Klein answered in the 86th minute.

Texas A&M had 23 players play at least 20 minutes.

McDonald on her goal received a pass from Carissa Boeckmann on the left side of the penalty box as UNT goalkeeper Sarah Fuller closed in. McDonald used ball skills to evade multiple lunges by Fuller before shooting.

A&M will play Baylor at 7 p.m. Sunday at Ellis Field in another exhibition.

- Eagle staff reports