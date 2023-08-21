The Washington State women’s soccer team made itself right at home at Texas A&M’s Ellis Field, which wasn’t easy. The temperature at the start of Sunday night’s match was 107 degrees and it felt like 111, which was 34 degrees higher than back in Pullman, Washington.

Washington State never lost its cool in eking out a 3-2 victory. The Aggies had a 16-6 edge in shots, including 7-4 on goal. A&M had more impressive rushes, but paid dearly for mistakes.

A&M tied the match at 2 on a penalty kick by junior Maile Hayes with 30 minutes, 9 seconds left. The Aggies had the best of play for the next 18 minutes with a couple scoring chances highlighted by freshman Adysen Armenta bouncing a shot off the top of the goal.

Washington State got the break it needed when A&M failed to clear 90 seconds after it made a trio of substitutions. Washington State senior forward Margie Detirzio aggressively moved to the ball and one-timed it out of the air across the box to fifth-year senior Grayson Lynch who chipped the ball into the far post with 11 minutes, 20 seconds left.

A&M had two corner kicks in the closing minutes, getting two shots, one that was blocked and the other was high. The Aggies also had a goal waved off in the first 10 minutes of the match for being offside.

“We had twice as many chances,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “We missed opportunities. We hit the post. We missed over the top, we missed left. We missed right. And that’s frustrating because I know our kids have worked hard. They created all those chances. They created a lot of opportunities. They created well to get the tempo of the game in our favor and it’s just those little things that we have to work out.”

A&M kept rolling after the early offside call. Armenta made a long pass to senior transfer Jazmine Wilkinson. The former Arizona State player passed to midfielder Carissa Boeckmann who raced to the penalty box, sending a nifty pass to fellow junior MaKhiya McDonald who broke free from Washington State’s Lynch. McDonald scored from atop the box 13:55 into the match. The lead lasted less than nine minutes as A&M junior defender Quinn Cornog lost the ball and Clark gained control at the top-left side of the box and beat A&M five-year senior goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell. Clark took a few steps and buried the shot. A&M’s gaffe originated with a substitute just in the game passing the ball backward toward her goal.

Lynch gave Washington State a 2-1 lead less than eight minutes into the second half on a penalty kick after A&M junior defender Macy Matula was called for a foul on WSU freshman Megan Santa Cruz.

The Cougars, picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12 Conference, had an exceptional night shooting. They put 65 shots on goal in 11 league games last season, scoring only 10 times. In a season-opening 3-1 victory over Eastern Washington the Cougars took 27 shots, 10 of them on goal.

“It’s a frustrating loss,” Guerrieri said. “We knew Washington State was going to be super athletic. They’re typically a team that outshoots its opponents by quite a large margin. They usually don’t have a high shooting percentage. Today they were shooting 75 [percent]. A lot of that was due to our mistakes. The referee gives them a penalty kick. We give them a couple golden opportunities, a flub-up in the first half that gives them a free break-away and a goal. In the second half, we’ve got two players looking at each other and the girl steps in-between and scores a free goal to win the game.”

Tough-luck A&M opened the season with a late 2-1 loss to sixth-ranked Florida State.

“We were right in that game, too,” Guerrieri said. “Could we have won that game? Maybe, but we give a goal away with four minutes to play. Today, we give a goal away in the last 10 minutes. Both instance [were] really tough situations. Different types of games. One game [was] we’re looking to play on the counter, this game was that we were in control and we give up a goal on the counter. It’s soccer. Sometimes the other team isn’t going to get as many chances and they’re going to stick ‘em. And that’s exactly what a talented Washington State did tonight.”

Lynch was the only Washington State player with more than one shot, while McDonald and senior transfer Sammy Smith each had three for A&M, which seemed to have an edge on the perimeter.

“I think we definitely came out and set the tempo,” McDonald said. “We had a few minor mistakes and a lot of miscommunication at times [and] they beat us on 50-50 balls.”

Hayes along with making the penalty shot, also earned it by getting fouled by WSU senior transfer Keeley Cooper.

“We know we can come back, obviously because we did it against Florida State and we did it tonight,” Hayes said. “It’s just staying focused for the full 90 minutes, that’s what’s really important for us right now.”

A&M had odd-man rushes halted a couple other times as it was offside five times. Washington State didn’t have an offside call but had a 19-11 edge in fouls that A&M wasn’t able to take advantage of.

“These are the things we need to learn because these are the teams we want to play in the postseason when it comes around in November and December that we don’t want to pay the price that ends the season,” Guerrieri said. “So these are the ones we have to clean up.”

A&M has almost a week to regroup before playing Baylor at Ellis Field on Saturday night. Baylor opened with a 2-0 victory at Oregon, which is picked 11th in the Pac-12, and lost at Nebraska 2-1 on Sunday.

NOTES — Sunday’s attendance was announced as 1,100. … All but two of the 20 Washington State players to see action are from Arizona, California, Colorado and Idaho. … Washington State junior goalkeeper Nadia Cooper, who had five saves, a couple of them in traffic, attended Katy-Westpark High School in Richmond. She won her 20th match. She ranks sixth in school history. … The temperature to start the second half was 105 and it felt 108. “There were some tough conditions tonight and again, hats off to Washington State because they really handled it really well,” Guerrieri said. … WSU even the series against A&M at two victories each. Its last victory was in 1993 in Dallas. … The Cougars, who lost to North Carolina 2-1 in the 2019 College Cup semifinals, was 8-7-1 last season going 0-6-2 in its last eight games. “[There were] no surprises, we definitely should have won this game,” McDonald said. … Clark became the first Washington freshman to score in her first two games since 2013. It was Lynch’s 17th career goal and seventh-game winner.