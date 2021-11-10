 Skip to main content
Texas A&M soccer team signs four high school recruits
The Texas A&M soccer team signed four high school recruits Wednesday, including Flower Mound’s Sydney Becerra, Lewisville’s Caroline Kniffen, Colleyville’s Georgia Leb and Caryolyn Calzada of Sugar Hill, Georgia.

Calzada, who is the sister of Aggie quarterback Zach Calzada, is a defender for Buford High School and her club team Tophat Soccer. Leb and Becerra are midfielders for Solar Soccer Club, and Kniffen is a forward for D’Feeters Kicks Soccer Club.

