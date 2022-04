SAN MARCOS — Laney Carroll, Jai Smith and Carissa Boeckmann scored goals to help the Texas A&M soccer team beat Texas State 3-0 on Saturday in a spring exhibition match at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Karlina Sample, Boeckmann, Georgia Leb, Caroline Kniffen and Sydney Becerra had assists for the Aggies, who improved to 5-0 this spring.

A&M will host Louisiana-Monroe at 6 p.m. next Saturday at Ellis Field to end the spring season.