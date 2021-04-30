Texas A&M soccer team shuts out South Florida in second round of NCAA tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All eyes were on South Florida forward Sydney Nasello’s speed early in Texas A&M’s second-round match Friday in the NCAA women’s tournament. But the quickness of A&M’s front line in the second half helped the seventh-seeded and 13th-ranked Aggies secure a trip to the Sweet 16 with a 2-0 win at Macpherson Stadium.
Aggie freshman midfielder Barbara Olivieri scored both goals with all of the work created by her speedy forward teammates.
“It was super important to just get those balls forward, because we were having trouble in the midfield a little bit trying to get it out,” Olivieri said. “As soon as we got those balls to our forwards, it was important to just get into the box.”
Both teams brought a possession-style game to North Carolina, and the undefeated Bulls (10-1-2) managed to keep a tighter hold on the ball through the first quarter of the game. USF almost set up early scoring chances with passes over the top to Nasello, but A&M’s back line kept the Bulls at bay.
A&M (12-3) tried to press 15th-ranked USF high looking for turnovers, and the defensive pressure began to click early in the second half for the Aggies, who hadn’t played in nearly three weeks.
“We just had to settle in a little bit,” Aggie forward Laney Carroll said. “We talked at halftime about how intensity was good and it was there, but we could be better. The big part is we want to bring our game to the other team rather than them impose theirs on us. Really it was a mentality shift.”
Early in the second half, Aggie forward Lauren Geczik caught Bull defender Lucy Roberts off balance inside the Bull’s penalty box and forced a late challenge as she tried to speed toward the goal. Roberts clipped Geczik, and the referee awarded A&M a penalty kick.
Olivieri placed the penalty shot just under the crossbar to the right of center and past the diving USF goalkeeper Sydney Martinez for a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute.
“I got the ball and I saw the goalie look like she didn’t know where I was going,” Olivieri said. “I kind of made two little look fakes and just hit it.”
About 15 minutes later, Aggie midfielder Taylor Pounds placed a through ball just to the left of the penalty box for Carroll to retrieve. The pass looked destined to be a turnover, but Carroll raced to get it, then lowered her shoulder and turned the corner at the end line, eventually finding Olivieri with a pass across the box that set up Olivieri’s second goal.
“Taylor played a good ball through, and I was like, ‘Shoot, I’ve got to get there,’” Carroll said. “Then Barb made the perfect run for it, so it ended up working out really great and was really exciting to see.”
It gave Olivieri her second two-game game of the season.
With a gusty wind at their back, the Bulls fed Nasello once late in the second half, but the Aggies stopped the forward and put her on the ground with no foul called despite protests from Nasello. A&M head coach G Guerrieri said after the game he heard players say she was clipped by her own teammates on the play.
The Aggies had nine shots on target to South Florida’s five, though the overall shot total was much closer with A&M leading 13-12.
A&M advances to the third round of the NCAA tournament to face 10th-seeded and 18th-ranked Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Oklahoma State advanced with a 7-0 victory over South Alabama.
A&M will return to the Sweet 16 with its last trip coming in 2018 when the Aggies lost to No. 10 Tennessee 3-0. Until Wednesday, A&M will try to recover after using just three substitutions against USF.
“A lot of players exhorted a lot of energy out there and a lot of sweat and grind,” Guerrieri said. “We’ll rehydrate and focus on enjoying ourselves and enjoying this win for the next 24 hours.”