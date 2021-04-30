Texas A&M soccer team shuts out South Florida in second round of NCAA tournament

Early in the second half, Aggie forward Lauren Geczik caught Bull defender Lucy Roberts off balance inside the Bull’s penalty box and forced a late challenge as she tried to speed toward the goal. Roberts clipped Geczik, and the referee awarded A&M a penalty kick.

Olivieri placed the penalty shot just under the crossbar to the right of center and past the diving USF goalkeeper Sydney Martinez for a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute.

“I got the ball and I saw the goalie look like she didn’t know where I was going,” Olivieri said. “I kind of made two little look fakes and just hit it.”

About 15 minutes later, Aggie midfielder Taylor Pounds placed a through ball just to the left of the penalty box for Carroll to retrieve. The pass looked destined to be a turnover, but Carroll raced to get it, then lowered her shoulder and turned the corner at the end line, eventually finding Olivieri with a pass across the box that set up Olivieri’s second goal.

“Taylor played a good ball through, and I was like, ‘Shoot, I’ve got to get there,’” Carroll said. “Then Barb made the perfect run for it, so it ended up working out really great and was really exciting to see.”

It gave Olivieri her second two-game game of the season.