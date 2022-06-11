Texas A&M soccer team releases 2022 schedule

The Texas A&M soccer team unveiled its 19-game schedule for the 2022 season, which features 11 matches at Ellis Field.

The Aggies will open the season by hosting Stephen F. Austin on Aug. 7 in an exhibition match before travelling to face Clemson on the 18th. A&M will finish out the month with a three-game homestand against McNeese, Sam Houston and New Mexico State which will be the team's annual Fish Camp game.

A&M will play at Illinois and Ohio State, and will host TCU and South Alabama before opening Southeastern Conference play against Georgia on Sept. 16. The Aggies last nonconference game will be against Rice on Oct. 2.

Their SEC slate will feature Mississippi State (Sept. 22), Alabama (Sept. 25), Arkansas (Sept. 29), LSU (Oct. 6), Ole Miss (Oct. 9), Auburn (Oct. 14), South Carolina (Oct. 20), Missouri (Oct. 23) and Florida (Oct. 27). Times for each match will be released at a later date.