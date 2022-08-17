Texas A&M soccer team ready for 2022 with rehabilitated attack on offense

For just the third time since 1996, the Texas A&M soccer team didn’t make the United Soccer Coaches’ preseason Top 25 poll as the Aggies prepare for the 2022 season.

While those rankings point to the season ahead, which begins for A&M on the road Thursday at No. 25 Clemson, they are truly an indicator of the season past, one which head coach G Guerrieri and the Aggie soccer team would prefer to wipe from their memory.

“Rankings are all based on the year before, and we didn’t have a good year,” Guerrieri said. “It’s really all about last year, and we are trying to put last year behind us as fast as possible.”

A&M finished last season with a 7-9-2 overall record, including 3-6-1 in Southeastern Conference play, which included a career-high losing skid of four games for Guerrieri, who is beginning his 30th year at the helm. The Aggies missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1994.

What is reassuring for the Aggies is having enough bodies on the field to begin the season. During last year’s four-game losing streak, A&M had as many as seven attacking players injured, which left few options for Guerrieri.

“There’s a lot of intangibles that, frankly, played against us last year,” he said. “We were a young side. We were coming off of a spring where we didn’t get to do our usual developmental stuff, so a lot of our incoming freshman didn’t get a chance to come in early. They were coming straight out of high school, and they were basically drinking out of a firehouse as information came to them so fast. And then multiply that by the injuries, so that those players had to be thrown into the fire right away.”

A split schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic cost teams the chance for a regular spring in 2021, but this spring and summer were the first in nearly two seasons that featured a familiar routine in developing players and tactics, which in turn should cut down on the amount of soft-tissue injuries suffered by the players, Guerrieri said.

A&M returns seven of its top 10 scorers led by sophomore striker Maile Hayes, who had seven goals and five assists last season.

The Aggies will welcome back winger Mia Pante from her work with the Canadian under-20 World Cup squad this weekend, Guerrieri said. Pante provided a team-high eight assists for the Aggies last season.

“With the injuries, it was always someone new in a position,” Hayes said. “So you can never really get used to playing with the girl that you usually play with next to you. I think having the foundation from the spring and just getting used to playing with more people, it’s a lot better for our team.”

A&M will have to replace midfielder Barbara Olivieri, who earned SEC freshman of the year honors in 2020 and scored five goals and three assists in 11 games last season. Olivieri opted to turn professional and is playing for CF Monterrey in Liga MX Feminil. So far this season, Olivieri has played 105 minutes in two games for her new team.

Some of Olivieri’s output will fall on the shoulders of forward Laney Carroll, who missed all of last season due to injury. In 2020, Carroll started 14 games and tallied nine points on three goals and three assists.

“We return our leading scorer,” Guerrieri said. “We return Laney Carroll, who is a massive influence in the way we play. We return some players who have some experience in front of goal, and a lot of them earned that experience last year as 18-year-olds.”

Ultimately, the experience of last season will provide a chance for motivation for those returning on the A&M attack, senior defender Katie Smith said. If his players want to use their absence from the preseason top 25 as a motivation, it wouldn’t bother Guerrieri at all.

“We did look back a lot on last year but more as a learning point,” Smith said. “So we have high expectations of ourselves, and we want to come back, and we’re very vengeful. We want to make our name again and keep that tradition going of how great a program A&M soccer is.”

• NOTES — A&M will face Clemson at 6 p.m. Thursday. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM). The Aggies will return home to host McNeese State at 6 p.m. Sunday at Ellis Field. ... Smith was named to the United Soccer Coaches (USC) All-America defenders watch list recently. She earned second-team All-SEC and USC All-Southeast Region honors last year after leading A&M in minutes played at 1,500. Smith also made the CoSIDA academic all-district 7 and USC scholar all-west region first team last season for her work academically.