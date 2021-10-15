 Skip to main content
Texas A&M soccer team plays Alabama to 1-1 tie on Senior Night
Texas A&M’s Barbara Olivieri scored early in the second half, while Alabama’s Kate Henderson answered in the 57th minute, and the teams played to a stalemate the rest of the way, finishing tied 1-1 in Southeastern Conference soccer play Friday at Ellis Field.

A&M honored seniors Kendall Bates, Daria Britton, Jordan Burbank, Macie Kolb and Karlina Sample before the match. Once it began, the Aggies (6-7-2, 2-4-1) and Crimson Tide (8-7-1, 2-2-1) played an almost even-handed game throughout with Alabama holding slim edges in shots (15-13), shots on goal (7-5) and corner kicks (6-4).

A&M will play at Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Thursday in Starkville, Mississippi.

