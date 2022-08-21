Texas A&M soccer team pelts McNeese State from the wings in 8-0 win

A subtle head fake, a few speedy touches and a service into the box from the wings was all the Texas A&M soccer team needed to unlock McNeese State’s defense Sunday evening in the Aggies’ first home match at Ellis Field this season.

The one-on-one abilities of the Aggies’ players on the flanks set up forward Makhiya McDonald’s first two-goal game as a part of an 8-0 victory.

Six of A&M’s eight goals came on services from the Aggies’ wings.

“We’re going to play where the open spaces are, and a lot of teams are giving us those spaces,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “So we’re going to utilize them the best way we possibly can.”

For as much as A&M’s offensive attack was absent throughout portions of last season, it took no time getting to work in the first home game of 2022.

Two minutes into the game, defensive midfielder Quinn Cornog, a Vanderbilt transfer, stepped into the box to clean up a chaotic cross and slotted a shot into the right side of the net for a 1-0 lead.

“Quinn Cornog has a great nose for the ball,” Guerrieri said. “She works hard. Her and Taylor Pounds have amazing engines. Quinn’s ability, when she sees a ball in space, she’s like a heat-seeking missile. She’s going to go and get it. I was proud for her. I guess officially that was the game-winning goal.”

Just shy of 30 seconds later, McDonald picked up her first goal off the end of a through ball to the right side of the box by midfielder Kate Colvin. McDonald curled the tight-angled shot around Cowgirl goalkeeper Briana O’Dell. Sydney Becerra picked up a secondary assist on the goal.

After a first half of heavy possession in the McNeese third, McDonald earned her first career brace on a shot into the top right corner of the net from close range. A service from the left side by left midfield substitute Macy Matula bounced off a defender’s leg and fell to the feet of McDonald at the top of the 6-yard box to set up the goal.

Mia Pante, playing in her first game back with the Aggies after participating in the Women’s Under-20 World Cup for Canada, picked up a loose ball at the top of the penalty box, cut to the end line and served a ball across the goal mouth to junior Kate Colvin. She volleyed a shot off the forehead of a Cowgirl defender on the goal line and into the net a minute into the second half for a 4-0 lead.

Carissa Boeckmann added a goal in the 53rd minute, and just over a minute later, Colvin raced down the right side and sent a one-hop cross to the far post, which was tapped in by Becerra for her first career goal and a 6-0 lead.

Center back Sawyer Dumond later scored off a corner kick from Matula, and A&M wrapped up the scoring in the 82nd minute on a 30-yard free kick by Georgia Leb that dipped past the McNeese keeper and into the net. It was both players’ first career goal as an Aggie.

The A&M back three and goalkeepers Kenna Caldwell and Jordyn Gunnarson had little work to do in the shutout effort, holding the Cowgirls to no shots in the game. A&M took 25 overall shots with 15 on goal.

Colvin and Becerra each had two assists.

Last season with the depth the Aggies had in the middle of their midfield, their attack funneled through the center. On Sunday, the Aggies flaunted their depth and ability to take on defenders one-on-one from the wide sides.

“I’m proud for the way the players have trained and prepared themselves for this,” Guerrieri said. “We talked about this being a complete squad victory. ... It was a squad victory, because everyone in the squad played and everyone in the squad contributed in a lot of positive ways.”