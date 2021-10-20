Texas A&M soccer team on road to face Mississippi State

The Texas A&M soccer team will play Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Thursday in Southeastern Conference action at MSU Soccer Field in Starkville, Mississippi. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM).

A&M (6-7-2, 2-4-1) is tied for ninth place in the SEC standings with seven points, while MSU (3-7-3, 1-5-1) is in 12th three points behind. The top 10 teams earn a spot in the SEC tournament.

The Aggies will play two more games after Thursday to wrap up the regular season, hosting Vanderbilt at 3 p.m. Sunday and playing at Missouri at 6 p.m. next Thursday.