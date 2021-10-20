 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M soccer team on road to face Mississippi State
0 comments

Texas A&M soccer team on road to face Mississippi State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M soccer team will play Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Thursday in Southeastern Conference action at MSU Soccer Field in Starkville, Mississippi. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM).

A&M (6-7-2, 2-4-1) is tied for ninth place in the SEC standings with seven points, while MSU (3-7-3, 1-5-1) is in 12th three points behind. The top 10 teams earn a spot in the SEC tournament.

The Aggies will play two more games after Thursday to wrap up the regular season, hosting Vanderbilt at 3 p.m. Sunday and playing at Missouri at 6 p.m. next Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 8

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert