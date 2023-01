The Texas A&M soccer team named senior goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell and senior Lauren Geczik its team captains for the 2023 season.

Caldwell is 27-19-8 in goal with a 1.16 goals against average and 173 saves in 55 games, including 52 starts. Geczik missed last season due to injury but has played in 34 games with 28 starts at A&M with four goals and five assists.