Texas A&M soccer team looks to come of age in Austin

A first-round loss at the Southeastern Conference tournament put the Texas A&M soccer team in danger of missing the NCAA tournament for a second straight season, but the Aggies not only made the tournament, they get to play rival Texas.

The 16th-ranked Longhorns (14-2-4) and Aggies (9-6-5) will play at 5 p.m. Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

“We’re just excited to get another chance to play another game,” A&M graduate defender Karlina Sample said. “It was kind of up in the air if we were going to get into the tournament or not, and then when we saw that we made it, we were ecstatic. And then we saw who we were playing, we just got even more excited.”

The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Longhorns 21-5-2, including two meetings in the NCAA tournament at Ellis Field. Texas won 3-2 in 2007, and A&M won 4-1 three years ago.

“You’ve just got to shake your head that the NCAA can’t resist putting Texas A&M and Texas together in such an early round,” A&M coach G Guerrieri said. “I’m kind of surprised that Texas is a seven seed. Frankly, I think they’re much better than that as the Big 12 champions and the talent they have on that team.”

Texas is the No. 7 seed in the UCLA Quadrant. The Longhorns won the Big 12 Conference regular season crown at 7-0-2. Texas’ Angela Kelly was the league’s coach of the year. Sophomore midfielder Trinity Byars was the offensive player of the year, and sophomore EmJ Cox was the defensive player of the year. Sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo also made the All-Big 12 first team, while fifth-year midfielder Emma Regan and sophomore midfielder Jilly Shimkin made the second team.

“They are just solid all the way around,” Guerrieri said. “You’ve got a really dynamic attacking team. ... You can’t just focus on one or two things. You’ve got to have your head on a swivel all the time. Our communication is going to have to be great defensively.”

Texas averages more than 2.6 goals per game. Byars has 16 goals and nine assists. Cox has seven goals, while Shimkin and Missimo each have six.

“They are a team that likes to possess,” Sample said. “They’re prideful. They are physical. I think the possession is going to be a strength from their side that we’ll just have to be smart about.”

Texas goalkeeper Savannah Madden has seven shutouts, allowing only 0.8 goals per match.

Texas’ only losses this season were to then top-ranked North Carolina 2-0 in late August at home and 1-0 to West Virginia in the Big 12 semifinals at Round Rock.

“I’m very excited,” Missimo told the Austin American-Statesman. “I know a couple of their players, and it’ll be exciting to go up against them. It’s always fun to play your former [club] teammates. They’re a good team, so it will be difficult, but the fact we get to play them the first round is awesome.”

A&M, which is 40th in the NCAA’s RPI rankings, made 27 straight NCAA tournaments until missing last year’s event.

A&M is led by forward Maile Hayes, a first-team All-SEC pick, and midfielder Mia Pante, a second-team pick.

Texas is a veteran team, though its trio of players earning the Big 12’s top accolades are all sophomores. Texas’ roster includes five fifth-year seniors, three seniors and a graduate student.

“I think the talent they have and the experience that they have is something that will be really hard for us to deal with,” Guerrieri said.

A&M starts eight underclassmen.

“These are really important learning experiences,” Guerrieri said. “Honestly, sometimes you go into these games, it’s best what you don’t know.”

Texas has played one SEC team this year, Florida. The Longhorns won 3-2 at home over the Gators, who where 2-14-1 overall and 0-5-1 in league play. A&M won 4-1 at Florida in the regular-season finale.

The A&M-Texas winner will play the Duke-Radford winner on Nov. 18.

• NOTES — A&M signed seven recruits Wednesday. The group includes midfielder/defender Adysen Armenta (Klein Collins), midfielders Ella Goodwin (A&M Consolidated), Grace Ivey (Bartram Trail, St. Johns, Florida) and Reese Rupe (Conroe Grand Oaks), forward Taylor Jernigan (San Antonio Reagan) and defenders Bella James (Frisco Wakeland) and Margo Matula (Houston St. Pius X). Ivey was Florida’s 2022 Gatorade High School Player of the Year. Armenta, James, Jernigan, Matula and Rupe are planning to enroll early in January.