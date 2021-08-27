Texas A&M soccer team looks for offensive spark against No. 9 Clemson

“That’s been our huge focus,” Bates said. “Once we get our rhythm ... and a lot of that does come through the midfield, just playing one or two touch, playing the way we’re facing, once we get that clicking through the midfield, I think we’ll be really good.”

Florida State outshot A&M 14-2 with seven shots on goal to the Aggies’ zero. In Forth Worth, A&M fired six shots with one on goal to TCU’s 10 shots and three on goal.

Midfielder Taylor Pounds, the Aggies’ lone goal scorer of the season, said she believes Clemson will give A&M a chance to play to their strengths as a possession team once again.

“I think this game will be exciting, because we can actually play how we’re used to playing in our formation and be able to do what we’re doing,” Pounds said.

But Clemson (2-0) comes to Aggieland with the nation’s top attack, scoring 11 goals in wins over St. Francis and Loyola to open the season. They did not concede in either game.