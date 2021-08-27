Texas A&M soccer team looks for offensive spark against No. 9 Clemson

Texas A&M soccer coach G Guerrieri made no qualms about wanting his young squad to accept a challenge by scheduling No. 1 Florida State and No. 8 TCU on the road and No. 9 Clemson at home to kick off the 2021 season.
While the results did not come in the first two matches — a 1-0 loss to the Seminoles and 2-1 defeat in Fort Worth — the No. 21 Aggies feel like they have more answers about their squad heading into the final game of the opening trio than in seasons past.
Against Florida State, A&M struggled offensively and conceded a last-minute goal. At TCU, the Aggies gave up an own goal and a deflected score while only slightly improving their attack.
A&M will try to earn its first win of the season with an improved offensive attack against Clemson at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ellis Field.
“All of these things are correctable for us,” Guerrieri said. “That is why we are playing these teams. If I wanted to roll through undefeated in our nonconference season, I would have scheduled a bunch of lollipops for us to give a licking to. That’s not what we’re about. We’re about trying to get ourselves prepared to compete in the SEC and compete and win in the NCAAs.”
Since the loss at Florida State, A&M has been practicing their possession through the midfield to build an attack, junior midfielder Kendall Bates said. The Seminole pressure pinned the Aggies, who struggled on attempts at a counter attack or maintaining possession in the midfield.
“That’s been our huge focus,” Bates said. “Once we get our rhythm ... and a lot of that does come through the midfield, just playing one or two touch, playing the way we’re facing, once we get that clicking through the midfield, I think we’ll be really good.”
Florida State outshot A&M 14-2 with seven shots on goal to the Aggies’ zero. In Forth Worth, A&M fired six shots with one on goal to TCU’s 10 shots and three on goal.
Midfielder Taylor Pounds, the Aggies’ lone goal scorer of the season, said she believes Clemson will give A&M a chance to play to their strengths as a possession team once again.
“I think this game will be exciting, because we can actually play how we’re used to playing in our formation and be able to do what we’re doing,” Pounds said.
But Clemson (2-0) comes to Aggieland with the nation’s top attack, scoring 11 goals in wins over St. Francis and Loyola to open the season. They did not concede in either game.
The Aggies (0-2) will get a boost to their attack as two of four forwards return after missing time due to injury. Junior Ali Russell, who has a goal and three assists in 29 games, returns as well as freshman Natalie Abel, who missed the TCU game. Sophomore Laney Carroll, who was the Aggies’ second-highest returning goal scorer from last season, has yet to see action in either of A&M’s games.
The young Aggie squad has gained experience playing in front of crowds at Florida State and TCU and now will get the chance to play in front of an expected packed crowd home. The team hopes that might be the missing piece of the formula to find its offensive spark.
“Part of this learning process is being in those environments, seeing that there are times that we can possess the ball and can we build upon that,” Guerrieri said. “That’s one of our big focuses this week is to get our rhythm, get our attacking rhythm, so that we are constantly putting the other team under pressure.”