Texas A&M soccer team hopes to reverse historic skid despite absence of six attackers

“I stand by that,” Guerrieri said of the move. “I think those are the two best center backs arguably in the SEC and in this part of the country. They’ve been fantastic. And [goalkeeper] Kenna Caldwell, I thought, had an All-America performance against Arkansas.”

While Guerrieri said he plans to continue the formation change if necessary, his players held a captain-led meeting to discuss how they could better prepare for the challenges ahead. The goal for the team is to win out the remainder of the conference slate, senior defender Macie Kolb said on The Aggie Soccer Hour radio show Tuesday.

“I think it was really important that we sat down and just hit the reset button,” sophomore defender Lauren Geczik said on the show. “Like, ‘Hey, we still have our goals. We want to win out the SEC. We’re going to talk about this now, but it’s not too late, and all of our goals are still achievable. This is what we need to do, and we’re going to make it happen on Friday.’”

The pressure is on A&M’s defense to stand up to the challenge of committing more players forward, something Kolb said the back line realizes.