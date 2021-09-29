Texas A&M soccer team hopes to reverse historic skid despite absence of six attackers

The frustration that has set in over the last several weeks was unmistakable in Texas A&M head soccer coach G Guerrieri’s voice when speaking about the six injuries that have plagued the Aggie attack this season.
The result has been three straight scoreless games for the first time in A&M’s 29-season history. The Aggies (5-5-1, 1-2 SEC) lost to No. 6 Pepperdine 1-0 on Sept. 19 at home, at No. 8 Arkansas 1-0 in overtime on Sept. 23 and at No. 13 Auburn 3-0 on Sunday.
And worse: Reinforcements do not appear to be on the way.
“I don’t know that they’ll ever come back the way it is,” Guerrieri said. “I’m very pessimistic in a lot of that, so we can’t depend on anyone to ever come back for the rest of their lives, and we just have to focus on the kids that we have right now. It’s a bit frustrating.”
The Aggies will host No. 15 Tennessee (9-1, 2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in their seventh match against a ranked opponent this season. And just like their last three outings, the Aggies will enter the game with a void of players in attacking roles.
Two freshmen, leading scorer Maile Hayes and assist leader Mia Pante, missed the last two games with injuries. Reigning SEC freshman of the year Barbara Olivieri has been absent from the lineup since the Aggies’ fourth game of the season. Midfielder Daria Britton, who has two goals this year, also has missed time, while two more forwards, sophomore Laney Carroll and freshman Andersen Williams, likely have been lost for the year.
The offensive stats have reflected the injuries. In the last three games, the Aggies have been outshot by opponents 45-25, including 16-6 in shots on frame. Against Arkansas, picked with A&M during the preseason to finish as conference co-champions, the Aggies managed just two corner kicks to the Razorbacks’ 16.
“More than anything, we’ve struggled because of the lack of experienced attackers in there right now,” Guerrieri said. “We’ve struggled to score goals. It’s something we’re not used to. We’re usually one of the highest-scoring teams in the country, but at the moment, we are trying to just get some young players up to speed on playing against the physicality of the SEC.”
Both the players and coaching staff are trying.
Freshman Makhiya McDonald and junior Jai Smith have led the Aggie offense through the last three games, creating chances on the break with their pace. Freshman Natalie Abel has slotted in behind the center forward, her traditional position, to fill Olivieri’s attacking midfield role.
In the second half of the 3-0 loss to Auburn, Guerrieri moved from the 4-2-3-1 formation he’s used for the majority of the season to just three players on the back line, adding an attacker at the expense of his defense. Veteran center backs Katie Smith and Karlina Sample, the reigning SEC co-defender of the year, give their coach a level of security in making the move.
“I stand by that,” Guerrieri said of the move. “I think those are the two best center backs arguably in the SEC and in this part of the country. They’ve been fantastic. And [goalkeeper] Kenna Caldwell, I thought, had an All-America performance against Arkansas.”
While Guerrieri said he plans to continue the formation change if necessary, his players held a captain-led meeting to discuss how they could better prepare for the challenges ahead. The goal for the team is to win out the remainder of the conference slate, senior defender Macie Kolb said on The Aggie Soccer Hour radio show Tuesday.
“I think it was really important that we sat down and just hit the reset button,” sophomore defender Lauren Geczik said on the show. “Like, ‘Hey, we still have our goals. We want to win out the SEC. We’re going to talk about this now, but it’s not too late, and all of our goals are still achievable. This is what we need to do, and we’re going to make it happen on Friday.’”
The pressure is on A&M’s defense to stand up to the challenge of committing more players forward, something Kolb said the back line realizes.
“We definitely need to make a stand back there and make sure that we don’t allow any goals to help our team,” Kolb said. “That’s how we’re helping the team, but also me and [Geczik] are trying our best to get up into the attack, too, because we want to help our offense in that way. Score some goals while also prevent being scored on.”
Guerrieri said he is confident the talent of his inexperienced players will begin to shine the more they play and as the Aggies find the right formation for their current lineup. He is also hopeful the Aggies get another shot against teams like Arkansas, Auburn and Pepperdine come tournament time when they are back to full strength.
“If you’re the opponent, you better get your licks in now because we do have a memory,” he said on the radio show.