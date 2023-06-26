The Texas A&M soccer team has hired former California Baptist associate head coach Seth Taylor as an assistant coach, the school announced Monday.
Taylor served two stints on the California Baptist coaching staff with the most recent from 2015-23. During that span, the Lancers posted a 69-44-21 record while moving from Division II to Division I prior to the 2019 season. Taylor also coached at Ohio Dominican in 2009-10, California Baptist from 2011-13 and Toledo in 2014. He played four years at Mount Vernon Nazarene and graduated in 2008. He earned a master’s degree in education at Ohio Dominican in 2011.