Taylor served two stints on the California Baptist coaching staff with the most recent from 2015-23. During that span, the Lancers posted a 69-44-21 record while moving from Division II to Division I prior to the 2019 season. Taylor also coached at Ohio Dominican in 2009-10, California Baptist from 2011-13 and Toledo in 2014. He played four years at Mount Vernon Nazarene and graduated in 2008. He earned a master’s degree in education at Ohio Dominican in 2011.