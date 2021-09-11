Texas A&M soccer team heads to Oklahoma to face Cowgirls on Sunday

The Texas A&M soccer team will face Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. Sunday at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM).

A&M (4-2) and OSU (3-3) met last May in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 with the Aggies winning 4-3 on penalty kicks after the teams tied 3-3 through regulation and two overtime periods. Laney Carroll knocked in the winning PK to send A&M to the Elite Eight for the seventh time in program history.