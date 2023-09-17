Related to this story

Most Popular

TCU's late goal sinks Texas A&M

TCU's late goal sinks Texas A&M

FORT WORTH – TCU’s Seven Castain scored from inside the 6-yard box in the 87th minute to give the Horned Frogs a 1-0 nonconference victory ove…

Watch Now: Related Video

Auburn Week Press Conference: Mark Nabou Jr.

Recommended for you