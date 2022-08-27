Texas A&M soccer team grinds to a 2-1 win over New Mexico State

For a soccer team that leans on a high press and turnovers to spark offense, three games in a week can put weights on athletes’ legs.

The Texas A&M soccer team found itself in that predicament and needed a spark of energy to get its weary legs going in a 2-1 win over New Mexico State on Saturday at Ellis Field.

“We have been playing a lot of games that were back-to-back,” Aggie sophomore forward Makhiya McDonald. “They have been really close, so coming in our energy was a little off. So going into halftime [we changed] that energy.”

McDonald’s third goal of the season handed the Aggies their third consecutive win as she rolled a spinning shot into the far corner of the net in the 70th minute for a 2-1 lead. That goal, and A&M’s entire effort, required a bit of a grind.

After 23 minutes of lackluster play from his squad, head coach G Guerrieri subbed in forward Maile Hayes and midfielder Georgia Leb, both of whom provided a spark to A&M’s attack.

Slightly over 10 minutes later, Hayes drew a foul just outside the right side of the New Mexico State penalty box after getting a jump on her defender. Leb served a free kick to the back post, and winger Macy Matula headed it into the net for the opening score of the game.

“Since the beginning of the season, we’ve been talking about winning the ball in both our [6-yard box] and their [6-yard box],” Matula said. “So I was just focused on getting any body part, really, on the ball. It was a great ball from Georgia.”

A&M took the 1-0 lead into halftime after leaving chances on the field. The Aggies converted just one of their 14 overall shots and five shots on goal during the first half.

“Our finishing was just terrible,” Guerrieri said. “There’s no other way to put it. We were really toothless in the attack. I talked to the players ... we’re not going to get 19 shots in a lot of our games. We might get three shots, and we need to stick two of them. I think tonight could be a chance for us to learn a lot of positive lessons.”

New Mexico State goalkeeper Makenna Gotschalk kept her team in the game with five saves.

A cleared corner kick by A&M’s defense in the second half set the table for New Mexico State’s first goal — the first conceded by A&M this season. New Mexico State’s Thalia Chaverria recovered the clearance and arced a pass over A&M’s defense to connect with Bianca Chacon on the break. The forward placed the shot in the bottom right corner of the net past A&M goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell to tie the score at 1 in the 59th minute.

About 10 minutes after the equalizer, A&M’s pressure was rewarded. Kate Colvin’s low cross from the right side connected with McDonald, who had her back to the goal. New Mexico State blocked her first attempt to turn and shoot, but her second attempt found a pathway into the back corner of the net for the game-winner.

“I’m proud of the players, because they kept fighting,” Guerrieri said. “You’re all over a team. You should have finished, and you didn’t. You should have scored, and you didn’t times five, and then credit New Mexico State. They get one good chance and they score. ... There’s a lot to be learned from this, especially with it being just the fourth game of the season, and I’m pleased we found a way to win more than anything.”

A&M had 21 shots overall and seven on frame. New Mexico State managed just seven shots overall with two on goal. Caldwell was forced to make one close-range save early in the game to preserve the early tie.

After beating the last two opponents by a 14-0 margin, Saturday provided a good test for A&M’s back line and goalkeeper before they hit Big Ten Conference country with road matches against Illinois and Ohio State next week.

“Illinois is going to have some really good, strong, physical players that can really play,” Guerrieri said. “Same thing with Ohio State. They’re big. Those are going to be tall bodies that we’re going to have to deal with and teams that want to play. We’re going to have to clean up some stuff and get our heads straight and be ready to go on the road.”