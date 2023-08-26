With approximately 15 minutes to play at Ellis Field on Saturday, Texas A&M soccer’s script seemed to be repeating itself again.

A quickly taken free kick in the Aggies' defensive zone was intercepted by Baylor forward Haven Terry, leading to a break away for the speedy attacker. A&M seemed destined for another late-game miscue that would hand it a third straight loss to open the season, with the prior losses on goals near full time.

But a well-timed tackle by freshman defender Margo Matula, hooking her foot around Terry from behind to dislodge the ball, proved the difference in the Aggies taking a step in the right direction.

The full-time whistle sounded with the Aggies preserving a 1-1 draw with Baylor, ending A&M’s two-game skid of opponent late heroics. A&M and Baylor played in front of a crowd of 6,743 during the Aggies' annual Fish Camp night, which ranks second in program history and ninth in NCAA history.

“I think it was really important that this was the first in the last two games that we’ve played that we stayed connected 'til the last minute,” Aggie defender Carolyn Calzada said. “We didn’t give anything stupid away in the last five or 10 minutes, which I thought was great. I thought we had great fight.”

For the second time this season, the Aggies (0-2-1) had to claw their way out of an early hole. Miscommunication between the Aggie midfield and back line left Baylor midfielder Ashley Merrill open in space just inside the penalty box 16 minutes into the game. BU forward Tyler Isgrig slid a pass into the vacated space and onto the end of Merrill’s run that left her with only A&M keeper Kenna Caldwell to beat. A powerful shot to the back corner of the net left Caldwell little chance to make the stop. It was Baylor’s first shot on target in the game.

A&M kept attacking throughout the game, outshooting the Bears 22-5 and placing six shots on goal to Baylor’s two.

Early in the game, the majority of A&M’s shots bounced of a flurry of Baylor defensive legs in the penalty box and flew well wide of the goal. The Aggies also had a handful of bending shot attempts that just skirted over the top of the cross bar, needing six more inches of dip to find the back of the net.

“I feel bad for our attackers, because they’re creating all kinds of opportunities,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “Twenty-five opportunities to score and we just don’t hit the goal. We don’t force the goalkeeper to make many saves. I think Baylor was brave in front of goal.”

The pressure eventually forced the Bears (1-1-1) to crack in the 75th minute. Maile Hayes made a run at Baylor defender Hallie Augustyn, who had taken an earlier yellow card, and forced the defender into a mistake. Augustyn bumped Hayes as she sprinted by, earning a penalty kick. The Aggie striker slotted her shot from the spot into the right side of the net using the inside of her foot as Baylor keeper Ashlee Zirkel dove the wrong way.

“In the spring, in one of our exhibition games, I took a penalty and it got saved,” Hayes said. “It was a good penalty. I wasn’t really upset with how I took the penalty, but it was a really good saved. I went down the other side this time, plain and simple.”

Two more chances for the Aggies to earn their first win of the season just missed the mark.

In the 66th minute, forward MaKhiya McDonald controlled a 50-50 ball at the top of the box, giving her space to run towards the end line. She tapped a low cross to a wide-open Hayes, who couldn’t get enough of her cleat onto the ball to direct it forward 6 yards into a gaping net. The shot spun off her foot and rolled wide left.

Midfielder Georgia Leb gave the Aggies their last chance at a win in the 87th minute with a bending shot from just inside the box that clanked off the back post and was eventually cleared.

With Tulsa coming to town on Thursday, Guerrieri and his players said efficiency around the goal has to be the team’s next step forward.

“The ratio of shots to shots on goal, we’re pretty disappointed with,” Hayes said. “I’m kind of disappointed in myself without being able to finish those with the last touch. We’re just inches away on every shot. Every sport is really a game of margins, so really focusing and locking in on those last few inches, that’s going to be really important.”