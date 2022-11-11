Texas A&M soccer team falls to seventh-seeded Texas 3-1 in NCAA tournament opener

AUSTIN — The Texas A&M soccer team lost to seventh-seeded Texas 3-1 in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Down 1-0 at halftime, the Aggies (9-7-5) rallied to tie the match on a penalty kick by Maile Hayes.

But Texas (15-2-4) regained the lead in the 65th minute on Trinity Byars’ goal, and the Longhorns got an insurance goal from Ashlyn Miller in the 79th minute on a corner kick by Lexi Missimo that Carlee Allen headed to Miller for the assist.

Texas outshot A&M 16-8 overall and 7-4 on goal. The Longhorns also earned more corner kicks 5-1 and held possession for 57% of the match.

Savannah Madden made three saves to earn the win in goal for Texas, while A&M’s Kenna Caldwell had three saves.

Hayes finishes the season with a team-leading 25 points and 10 goals. She also had five assists and a team-high 18 shots on goal.

Texas advances to the second round in the UCLA Quadrant and will face either Radford or second-seeded Duke, who are schedule to play at 6 p.m. Saturday.