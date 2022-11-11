 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M soccer team falls to seventh-seeded Texas 3-1 in NCAA tournament opener

  • 0

AUSTIN — The Texas A&M soccer team lost to seventh-seeded Texas 3-1 in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Down 1-0 at halftime, the Aggies (9-7-5) rallied to tie the match on a penalty kick by Maile Hayes.

But Texas (15-2-4) regained the lead in the 65th minute on Trinity Byars’ goal, and the Longhorns got an insurance goal from Ashlyn Miller in the 79th minute on a corner kick by Lexi Missimo that Carlee Allen headed to Miller for the assist.

Texas outshot A&M 16-8 overall and 7-4 on goal. The Longhorns also earned more corner kicks 5-1 and held possession for 57% of the match.

Savannah Madden made three saves to earn the win in goal for Texas, while A&M’s Kenna Caldwell had three saves.

Hayes finishes the season with a team-leading 25 points and 10 goals. She also had five assists and a team-high 18 shots on goal.

People are also reading…

Texas advances to the second round in the UCLA Quadrant and will face either Radford or second-seeded Duke, who are schedule to play at 6 p.m. Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trio of Aggies honored

Trio of Aggies honored

 Texas A&M forward Maile Hayes was a first-team pick on the All-Southeastern Conference soccer team. A&M midfielder Mia Pante was a se…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert