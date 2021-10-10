Texas A&M soccer team falls to Ole Miss 2-0

The opportunistic Rebels (10-2-2, 5-1-0) had only a pair of shots on goal in beating the Aggies (6-7-1, 2-4-0). Foster scored on a throw-in assist by Taylor Radecki in the 52nd minute and she added her second goal in the 85th minute with an assist from Ramsey Davis. Ashley Orkus picked up the shutout in goal.

“I’m frustrated for our players because they played hard and created some good chances,” A&M coach G. Guerrieri said. “We have to learn from our experiences, and we can learn from what our opponents have been able to do. We’ve got to be able to go out and play with the same type of enthusiasm as we did when we were chasing the game in the last 17 minutes. I thought that the fight of our players at that time was fantastic, so now we have to do that for a full 90 minutes.”