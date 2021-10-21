Texas A&M soccer team falls 2-1 at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State scored twice in the final 4:09 to beat Texas A&M 2-1 on Thursday in Southeastern Conference soccer play at MSU Soccer Field.

A&M (6-8-2, 2-5-1) took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute on Maile Hayes’ seventh goal of the season. Barbara Olivieri took a free kick near one of the corners and sent it into the box, where Hayes headed it for the early lead.

The Aggies maintained the slim lead until Andrea Tyrrell scored in the 86th minute, then the Bulldogs (4-7-3, 2-5-1) took the lead on Alyssa D’Aloise’s goal in the 89th minute.

Mississippi State had more shots (16-6) and shots on goal (10-3), while A&M had a 3-2 edge in corner kicks. A&M goalkeeper Jordan Burbank made eight saves, and Mississippi State’s Maddy Anderson made two.

The Aggies will host Vanderbilt at 3 p.m. Sunday at Ellis Field in their final home match of the regular season.