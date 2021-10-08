Texas A&M soccer team ends losing skid with 4-1 win at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Barbara Olivieri gave the Texas A&M soccer team an early lead, and the Aggies took control with a pair of goals early in the second half to beat LSU 4-1 on Thursday, ending a four-match losing streak.

Olivieri scored in the 10th minute on an assist from Lauren Geczik. A&M held the 1-0 lead until Maile Hayes scored on a penalty kick in the 58th minute, and Kate Colvin followed with another goal in the 62nd minute on an assist from Hayes.

LSU (8-4, 1-4) got one goal back in the 85th minute, but Olivieri iced the Aggie victory with her second goal of the game in the 88th minute.

A&M outshot LSU 14-10, including 7-4 on goal, and earned five corner kicks to LSU’s 3.

Kenna Caldwell earned the victory in goal for the Aggies, stopping three shots.

A&M will host Ole Miss at 3 p.m. Sunday at Ellis Field.