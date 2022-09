The Texas A&M soccer team earned the United Soccer Coaches’ team academic award for the 2021-22 school year, giving the Aggies the honor for the 11th straight year and 13th overall.

A&M had a team grade-point average of 3.43 over the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022. Teams must have a 3.0 or greater GPA to earn the award.

The 21st-ranked Aggies (4-1-2) will host South Alabama at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ellis Field.