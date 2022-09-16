Texas A&M soccer team drops SEC opener to Georgia 3-2

Texas A&M soccer winger Mia Pante stood and shook her head at the Ellis Field scoreboard.

A defensive struggle with Georgia seemed likely in the teams’ Southeastern Conference opener as both had allowed just four goals prior to Friday’s match. But by the final whistle, Georgia walked away with a 3-2 win, and the Aggies struggled to understand how one of their numerous second-half scoring chances couldn’t produce a goal.

“We had so many opportunities,” Pante said. “We hit the post. We hit the side netting. They cleared like three off the line. We were all over them. ... It was frustrating. Of course, we’re not happy with the result, but we did show great stuff tonight.”

Pante had three shots that either curled a foot wide of the post or just over the crossbar. Forward Maile Hayes saw an 84th minute attempt from just inside the box rattle off the crossbar, and three A&M shots earlier during the first half were blocked by Bulldog defenders inside the 6-yard box.

A&M (5-2-2, 0-1) outshot Georgia 19-8 overall and 7-3 on goal, but the Bulldogs (7-2-0, 1-0) converted all three of their shots.

Bulldog goalkeeper Liz Beardsley had to make a series of diving second-half saves, stopping five to keep Georgia in the match.

“[Beardsley] made four amazing saves,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “I don’t know if they gave her credit for it. She did some great stuff in goal. It wasn’t necessarily that we weren’t efficient. There were three times that I thought the ball was in the back of the net, and they cleared it off the line. It was tough for us.”

Seven minutes into the game, A&M goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell could only watch freshman Cat Hardin’s bending shot that gave Georgia a 1-0 lead.

Eight minutes later, A&M countered on its first shot on goal. Pante curled a corner kick around a diving Beardsley, and Taylor Pounds volleyed in for her third goal of the season to go along with Pante’s third assist.

“It was a perfect ball in,” Pounds said. “Mia placed it right as it was bending in, and I was able to get a foot on it. It was a great ball by Mia.”

Halfway through the wide-open first half, Dasia Torbert pass created a 50-50 situation between Georgia forward Joelle Washington and Caldwell. Washington took advantage of Caldwell’s hesitation and slid into the ball, rolling it slowly off the far post and into the net from a few feet outside of the box for a 2-1 Georgia lead.

“It’s just too bad, because she’s a solid goalkeeper, and unfortunately if you are hesitant, it comes out that way,” Guerrieri said.

A&M tied the match at 2 eight minutes before halftime. Redshirt freshman substitute Andersen Williams flicked a left-footed shot into the net from a few feet off a pass from Jai Smith on the end line.

From the second half kickoff onward, A&M owned the vast majority of the pressure. Unlike the end of the first half, Georgia appeared content to sit back behind the ball and defend the tie, hoping for a counter-attack opportunity. A&M was able to generate three scoring chances from just inside the penalty box before Georgia got its opportunity.

In the 68th minute, a cross by Georgia’s Tori Penn grazed off teammate Abby Boyan’s head and fell to Torbert, who picked up her third point of the game on an easy tap-in goal at the back post.

“It wasn’t miscommunication. There was no communication,” Guerrieri said of his defense on the goal. “You had two silent ships running into each other, and they got on the end of the ball.”

A&M’s flurry of attack to close out the game produced no results.

The Aggies now will prepare for a home match against Mississippi State on Thursday. A more clinical approach to attacking stacked defenses will be the Aggies’ focus in practice.

“They withstood everything we kept throwing at them,” Guerrieri said. “We kept throwing the kitchen sink, and then they throw a softy at us, and it goes in — twice. I’m just frustrated for the players. ... We’ve got to be able to understand we’ve got to finish these chances. We’ve got to be tougher inside the other team’s 6-yard box and our own 6-yard box, because in the SEC, you make a mistake, you pay for it.”