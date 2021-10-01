Texas A&M soccer team drops fourth straight game for first time in program history

For the first time in the Texas A&M soccer program’s 29-year history, the Aggies have succumbed to a four-game losing streak thanks to a 3-1 loss to No. 15 Tennessee in Southeastern Conference play Friday at Ellis Field.

“We need to have more of a want to win,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “We all want it, but do we really want it? It doesn’t look like it when we’re getting scored on like that or when we’re up a goal and we’re losing back three goals. Hopefully, our mindset changes next week. Obviously, everyone is frustrated.”

The Aggies (5-6-1, 1-3) had lost three straight by shutout but mounted more of an attack Friday thanks in part to the return of leading goal scorer Maile Hayes and reigning SEC freshman of the year Barbara Olivieri from injury.

The pair played just over an hour in the 90-minute match in what Guerrieri called a “rehab assignment,” and they provided a boost for an Aggie offense that had been without six attacking players over the previous two games. Hayes and Olivieri combined for five shots, including one on frame.

A&M briefly started on the front foot but quickly fell victim to a barrage of hard Volunteer tackles and challenges. It took a quarter of the game for the Aggies to fully adjust to Tennessee’s physicality, Olivieri said.