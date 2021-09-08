Texas A&M soccer team dominates Southern in 5-0 win

When Texas A&M soccer sophomore defender Lauren Geczik looked up from spotting a 30-yard free kick, she knew it was game over.
Geczik’s curling shot into the bottom right corner of the net was ultimately the difference in a dominating 5-0 victory over Southern on Wednesday at Ellis Field.
Southern players showed some confusion setting a four-woman wall in front of Geczik for her free kick in the 16th minute. Lady Jaguars goalkeeper Chioma Eriken then positioned herself well left on the goal line to await the kick, but one Lady Jaguar split off the wall which opened a wide gap to the right, setting up a shot Geczik couldn’t place during warmups. The practice paid off when it counted as her shot curled over the wall and tucked just inside the right post.
“I’d actually been working on it in warmup, and I just missed, just missed, just missed,” Geczik said. “I knew the next one was going to go in, and I saw she did leave me some space on the near post, so I was like, ‘This is my shot.’”
The goal opened up a Southern defense content to pack nine players behind the ball. Through most of the first half, the Aggies (3-2) worked through the right channel and off the feet of right wing Mia Pante. The freshman used her pace to run at Southern defenders and create plays for the Aggies as she filled in for injured midfielder Barbara Olivieri.
A&M created 10 scoring chances on 19 shots in the first half without allowing a single Lady Jaguar chance and just one shot. But despite dictating play, A&M couldn’t get its services from the right side of the formation to land in prime scoring position with consistency.
“Mia is pretty special in that she can take people on, and she is very smart in the way that she sees and creates space, so she and Macy Kolb are a terrific partnership on the right side,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “It’s a situation where they can go in and play off of each other. Really, the thing that we were struggling with in the first half was that our cross location was too close to the goalkeeper.”
Chasing the lead after halftime, Southern (2-2) spread its formation, which allowed more passing lanes for the Aggies through the middle of the field and opened the offensive floodgates.
Geczik intercepted a pass just on the Aggie side of midfield and fed the ball to Makhiya McDonald cutting through the middle. McDonald connected with Pante in the penalty box, and Pante crossed a low pass into the middle for an easy tap in by Maile Hayes and a 2-0 lead in the 51st minute.
Four minutes later, 6-foot-1 midfielder Daria Britton leaped well over the rest of the field to put her head on a corner kick taken by Geczik and deflected it in for a 3-0 lead.
“It’s a great feeling knowing that when I jump I’m like a couple heads taller than people, so that’s really awesome,” Britton said with a laugh. “It’s fantastic.”
A&M freshman forward Natalie Able took Eriken on during a breakaway and slotted her shot just past the keeper and into the right corner of the net in the 77th minute for a 4-0 lead.
Then with 10 minutes left, sophomore midfielder Natalie Yoo tapped a goal into an open net off another cross from the end line, this one by Ali Russell.
“I thought that the response in the second half after just having great buildup play throughout the first half but just not having that finishing touch, there was a lot more concentration on finishing and some great goals,” Guerrieri said.
Able’s goal tied her with sophomore Kate Colvin for the team lead with three. Britton scored her second of the season, while Geczik and Yoo got on the scoreboard for the first time.
In six games, the Aggies have 11 different goal scorers on a team that has seen injuries plague their forwards and their key playmaker, Olivieri.
“That’s pretty amazing,” Guerrieri said. “I’m really, really pleased with it. We’ve been talking about the depth that we’ve got, and the girls are showing it. There’s a lot of people who can score.”