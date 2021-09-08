Texas A&M soccer team dominates Southern in 5-0 win

A&M created 10 scoring chances on 19 shots in the first half without allowing a single Lady Jaguar chance and just one shot. But despite dictating play, A&M couldn’t get its services from the right side of the formation to land in prime scoring position with consistency.

“Mia is pretty special in that she can take people on, and she is very smart in the way that she sees and creates space, so she and Macy Kolb are a terrific partnership on the right side,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “It’s a situation where they can go in and play off of each other. Really, the thing that we were struggling with in the first half was that our cross location was too close to the goalkeeper.”

Chasing the lead after halftime, Southern (2-2) spread its formation, which allowed more passing lanes for the Aggies through the middle of the field and opened the offensive floodgates.

Geczik intercepted a pass just on the Aggie side of midfield and fed the ball to Makhiya McDonald cutting through the middle. McDonald connected with Pante in the penalty box, and Pante crossed a low pass into the middle for an easy tap in by Maile Hayes and a 2-0 lead in the 51st minute.